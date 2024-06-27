‘I am a flirt’, Don Jazzy says on why he’s not yet married

Nigerian music executive Michael Ajereh popularly known in music circles as Don Jazzy has informed that he is a flirt while explaining why he is not yet married.

Don Jazzy said that he hasn’t gotten married just yet because he is still working on himself in response to a nosy fan’s inquiry regarding his marital status.

The music producer also explained why he follows almost every “baddie” on Instagram while he was engaged and responded to comments in an interactive session with his followers on X.

READ ALSO:Don Jazzy shares some crazy things people say about him (Video)

A fan posted, “Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is ‘followed by Don Jazzy’. That man is everywhere.”

Don Jazzy in turn responded, saying, “I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry?”

Another X user then asked, “But fr @DONJAZZY, why aren’t you married?” to which he answered saying, “I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now