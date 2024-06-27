Entertainment
‘I am a flirt’, Don Jazzy says on why he’s not yet married
Nigerian music executive Michael Ajereh popularly known in music circles as Don Jazzy has informed that he is a flirt while explaining why he is not yet married.
Don Jazzy said that he hasn’t gotten married just yet because he is still working on himself in response to a nosy fan’s inquiry regarding his marital status.
The music producer also explained why he follows almost every “baddie” on Instagram while he was engaged and responded to comments in an interactive session with his followers on X.
READ ALSO:Don Jazzy shares some crazy things people say about him (Video)
A fan posted, “Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is ‘followed by Don Jazzy’. That man is everywhere.”
Don Jazzy in turn responded, saying, “I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry?”
Another X user then asked, “But fr @DONJAZZY, why aren’t you married?” to which he answered saying, “I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me.”
