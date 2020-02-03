I am a prove that coronavirus can be beaten, British victim says

Connor Reed,the first British man to contact coronavirus in Wuhan claimed that the disease can be cured with honey and whisky.

According to him, “I used the inhaler which helped control the cough and drank a hot whisky with honey until that ran out. It’s an old fashioned remedy but it seemed to do the trick. I did refuse to take the antibiotics the doctors prescribed me because I didn’t want to take any medicines.”

Reed, a 25-year-old English teacher from Wales, was stricken by the virus around two months ago. He took himself to hospital, Zhongnan University in the Chinese city after struggling to breathe with a severe cough in a report by Daily Mail.

However, he talked about how he was discriminated against whenever he told people he had the coronavirus.

Read also: UK battles first two Coronavirus cases

According to him, when he told his boss he had the virus, he was told that he would get back to work in two weeks, but he is not certain.

He further explained that the Foreign Office as well was ‘disinterested’ when he told them about his infection.

China however updated the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 361 on Monday, with an additional 2,829 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,205.

The government as well built a hospital specially to handle coronavirus patients in Wuhan which i is expected to open today, just ten days after construction began. A second hospital is set to open soon after.

Join the conversation

Opinions