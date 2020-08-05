‘I am not a member of any political party’, Moghalu refutes claims he joined APC

The presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Kingsley Moghalu, on Wednesday refuted claims that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also claimed in a statement that he has not joined any political party in Nigeria since he resigned his membership of the YPP in late 2019.

An online platform, which quoted the APC Publicity Secretary Anambra State, Okefo Madukaife, reported that Moghalu had decamped to the ruling party.

But the ex-YPP chieftain dismissed the report as false, mischievous and contentious.

Moghalu said: “In late 2019 I resigned my membership of the Young Progressives Party, the party platform on which I was a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, but I did not subsequently join, and have not joined, any other political party.

“I am, therefore, not a member of any political party in Nigeria today.”

“The article by Elombah News is doubly mischievous because, despite my denying this false claim when the online news outlet contacted me, Elombah News nevertheless went ahead to publish the story with this mischievous and misleading headline with no evidence to back it up, while burying my comment debunking the false claim deep inside its story. This is irresponsible journalism.

“I ask the public to disregard this fake news report, and to be guided by this clarification.”

