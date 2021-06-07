I am not interested in 2023 presidential election – Soludo | Ripples Nigeria

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, has described the emergence of the 2023 campaign posters featuring him and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the handiwork of desperate politicians in the country.

Soludo, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Joe Anatune, said he is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in Anambra said he did not know about the posters and had not discussed politics with Atiku for several years.

He added that even Atiku’s camp was surprised by the circulation of the posters.

The Atiku-Soludo posters appeared in strategic locations in Abuja on Sunday.

Those behind the posters which appeared in several designs and colours claimed the duo possessed the required qualities to steer the country’s sinking ship to safety.

The statement read: “This is the handiwork of known desperate politicians. Of course, we know them.

“Soludo is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election, as his focus is on securing the support of his party – APGA – for the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election and he is working hard at it already.

“Soludo has been a card-carrying member of APGA in the last eight years. Despite pressures from other political parties to run on their platform, he is drawn to the ideals of APGA and has settled to live out his political convictions within the precincts of APGA’s ideology.

“We, therefore, advise that political actors should stop expending their monies on frivolities, and focus on the issues around the 2021 contest.

“It is on a record that Soludo has not hidden the fact that he has graciously served a grateful country that has appreciated his modest efforts with the third-highest honour of the land – Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), but his current and future preoccupation is to provide for the Anambra people a prosperous homeland.

“We, therefore, urge our supporters and the reading public to disregard any poster, report, or information that is not about November 6, 2021 election. Again, we reiterate, that the November 6, 2021 elections will be won strictly on issues and superior ideas and not propaganda.”

