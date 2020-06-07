I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues —Gov Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the claim that he forged his university certificate.

Three persons in the state, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu, in a suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleged that Obaseki forged his bachelor of arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

But the governor, who spoke on Saturday, during a Thank You tour to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, denied the allegelation.

He also described as laughable, claims that he lost his ward in the last general elections and urged Edo people to be wary of the antics of rumour mongers in the run-up to the state elections scheduled for September this year.

“When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented. They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues,” he said.

On the state’s forthcoming governorship election, Obaseki said the poll would change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

He said, “I am just going round to say thank you to my people for their support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.

“We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”

Governor Obaseki and his entourage visited wards 1, 2,3,4,5,6,8,9 during the tour.

