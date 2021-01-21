‘I am still curious to know what position Trump promised him,’ Teebillz mocks Fani-Kayode over support for ex-US president

Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, the estranged husband of music star, Tiwa Savage, has berated the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his support for former United States President, Donald Trump.
The music executive was reacting to a photo message sent by the ex-minister via his Twitter handle to Trump on Wednesday.
Fani-Kayode wrote: “You stood against evil, fought a good fight, and shone your light upon the world. No-one can take that from you. Proud of you: now and always. Farewell and Godspeed President Donald J. Trump.
Teebillz, who reacted to the message on his social media page, wondered if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was promised a political appointment by Trump.
“I am still curious to know what position Trump promised this man! Can someone check on pls,” he wrote.
