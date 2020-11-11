I am the Joe Biden of Nigeria; I’ll be President in 2023 –Pastor Bakare

Once again, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, has claimed that come 2023, he will pull a surprise, just like the US President-elect, Joe Biden, and become Nigeria’s President.

The fiery cleric who addressed journalists on Tuesday, said in clear terms that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the next election in 2023, insisting that nothing will stop him from achieving his ambition.

Bakare who has never hidden his ambition of one day becoming the President of the most populous black nation in the world, said he is destined, just like Biden, to beat all comers in the election.

At the press conference, Bakare said:

“There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition look like vision, I do not camouflage.

“It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down. As the Lord lives, and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come, like Joe Biden, that I will be the President of Nigeria.”

This is not the first time Bakare has revealed his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s President someday.

On November 3, he told journalists that he is ready to throw his hat in the ring ahead of the next presidential election set for the year 2023.

Bakare had insisted that as a citizen of Nigeria, he has the right to run for any elective office as “it is my fundamental right to run if I chose to. I mean every word I spoke. I cannot fold my hand or say well, let me continue to watch. No!

“I am a citizen of this country, born and bred here by the grace of God and I intend to contribute my quota. It is like a matter of life and death.”

