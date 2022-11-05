Politics
‘I appointed 200,000 aides to put food in their stomachs ‘ —Gov Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has defended his appointment of 200,000 Special Assistants on Political Units, saying he did that to put food in the stomachs of the appointees.
Wike who responded to criticism from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders in the state, said the appointments were to fulfill his promise that he would begin to implement his policy of “stomach infrastructure of putting money in the pockets of Rivers people.”
In a statement on Friday, Wike said there was no crime in using Rivers State money to put food on the tables of Rivers people.
READ ALSO:2023: Wike warns against religious sentiments, harps on security
“Before these appointments, my mail box almost crashed. People were sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work’.
“Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work.
“It is me who is appointing. It is me who wears the shoe that knows where it pinches. It is not you outside because you are not part of government.
“I know what it takes and I know these people will help me. Now that I am finishing, I want to finish very well.
“I am using Rivers money to put food on the table of Rivers people, so why should that be anybody’s problem? Is there anything wrong in using your money to put food in your stomach?”, he asked rhetorically.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...