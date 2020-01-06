I attribute almost half my success to coach Amuneke — Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has heaped praises on former coach of the U-17 national team, Emmanuel Amuneke; with the Lille star stating that he attributes part of his success to the coach.

Osimhen, who has been a star figure at Lille since joining the club from Belgian outfit Sporting Charleroi at the beginning of the season, stated this in an interview on the Super Eagles Youtube page.

Amuneke was in charge when Osimhen and a group of Nigerian young lads won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.

“I would rewind to when I joined the U-17 and when I first went to the camp. In my own mentality, I felt the coach didn’t like me. Every time, he would speak to me and yell at me on the pitch. For me, I thought maybe he was making me to suffer,” said Osimhen

“There was a time I wanted to leave the camp, I spoke to the coordinator and he told me to be calm that the coach knew what he was doing.

Read Also: Osimhen delighted to return to Lille squad after health scare

“For me, I think when you have chosen this path, you have to be disciplined, discipline is the first thing, whether you have a coach or you don’t have a coach guiding you, I think discipline is the first thing. And I am really happy with what i went through with coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

“Everything I am today, everything I would be in the future, I attribute almost half of my success to him. Whatever I have achieved, he really set my path, he made me to understand life isn’t all about talent, you have to work hard, you have to be disciplined and listen to the coach’s instructions either on or off the pitch. I think other players that played under him can also testify, not just me.

“So, I think whatever path you choose, be it football or music or any other thing, you have to be disciplined and know what you are doing and what you want.”

Osimhen also spoke on why he chose the no.7 shirt at Lille, as he also praised the former no.7 of the club, Rafael Leao.

Join the conversation

Opinions