I can confidently say we don’t have a president —Apostle Suleman

A popular cleric in Nigeria, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said that he was sure Nigerians “don’t have a president”.

Suleman, who is the president of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, stated this in a post on his Twitter handle, @ApostleSuleman, on Thursday.

He was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to address Nigerians after soldiers opened fire at unarmed and peaceful endSARS protesters in Lagos, injuring several of them.

READ ALSO: Killing of unarmed #EndSARS protesters unfortunate, unacceptable –Ortom

Suleman wrote, “In sane climes, the president by now would have gotten the contacts of the victims families and reached out to them personally, but 48hrs after a black Tuesday, @MBuhari hasn’t even addressed the nation. He hasn’t come out to condemn it. I can confidently say we don’t have a president.”

Join the conversation

Opinions