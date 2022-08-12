I can rule Nigeria without Labour Party’s majority in National Assembly – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declared on Friday he can rule Nigeria without his party controlling the majority of the members in the National Assembly.

Obi, who stated this in an interview on News Central TV, said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) did not have a single member in the Anambra State House of Assembly when he was first elected the state governor in 2006.

There were concerns on how the former Anambra governor will survive the first three months in office without LP’s representation in the parliament if he is elected as the country’s president next year.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, declared recently that Obi would be impeached within one month by the National Assembly if elected as Nigeria’s next leader in 2023.

The LP candidate, however, insisted that the National Assembly would have no reason to impeach him, if was doing the right thing as president.

READ ALSO:I was impeached as Anambra governor because of my integrity – Peter Obi

He added that instead of impeaching him, the lawmakers would join him in the efforts at salvaging the country.

Obi said: “I was governor of Anambra State without one House member from my party. 30 members were from another party. Now the Labour Party even has one, this one I didn’t get. No senator, no local government chairman. Everybody was at another party.”

On corruption, the former governor added: “Fighting corruption is easy. If the principal is not stealing, your wife and children are not stealing, those around you are not stealing, then you have reduced corruption by 70 percent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now