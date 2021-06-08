‘I cannot guarantee security in Imo alone,’ Gov Uzodinma rallies leaders to help tackle insecurity in state | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Tuesday solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in a bid to tackle the worsening security situation in the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uzodinma stressed that he alone cannot guarantee security in the state.

He urged the stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, and politicians, among others to engage more with the people to restore peace in the state.

The governor also charged leaders to speak out against the destruction of critical infrastructures and other criminal activities in the state.

He said: “The time has come for all leaders in Imo State to join hands with the government to restore security and peace in the state.

“Only me cannot restore security in Imo State. I cannot guarantee security alone in the state. That’s why I am engaging the traditional rulers, the town unions, church leaders, the youths and women, to ensure that together we brainstorm on how we can secure our state.

“I expect that leaders who had held critical positions should have been at the forefront of the condemnation of the criminality that is giving vents to insecurity in parts of the country and of late the South-East.

“Leaders must speak out. And the time to speak out is now. This is not about politics… if they are not doing so it means covertly or overtly something is not adding up and that obviously affects our national interest.”

