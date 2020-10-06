I can’t advise Buhari or pray for him on how to lead Nigeria —Lamido

The Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said on Tuesday he could not pray for President Muhammadu Buhari or advise him on how to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

The ex-governor, who stated this during a chat with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), added that he “cannot pray or advise a man who chased his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), out of power.”

Lamido was governor of Jigawa from 2007 to 2015.

He said: “You can’t say in the past 60 years of our independence that there is no progress, there is.

“But, honestly, our leaders are not taking advantage of the natural resources we have in the country to make us progress and live better.

“I am from an opposition party, no matter how much I love Buhari or his cabinet, I can’t enter the mosque and pray for him.

“People called us [PDP] thieves and voted APC.

“So, it is left for them to judge now.

“If Buhari is doing good, they know and let him lead Nigeria forever. But if he is doing wrong, we are always there to come and take over in order to do the right thing.”

