I can’t be pressured to form a cabinet, Ebonyi gov, Nwifuru,declares

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has said attempts by any faceless group to pressure him into forming his cabinet will not work.

The governor was reacting to a statement by the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora led by its President, Pascal Oluchukwu, asking him to take charge of his government or resign.

Nwifuru, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor on Tuesday, however said he is well in charge of his administration and would take his time to assemble professionals to fill the vacant political positions in the state, adding that the position of the group did not in any way signify the strength or weakness of the new administration.

The statement read: “The Governor is taking his time to assemble professionals in various areas to help him drive down his policies and programmes and therefore will not be stampeded by any faceless group into rushing into appointments just to favour a certain group whose stock-in-trade is to fight every administration in Ebonyi State.

“The appointment of principal officers, as alleged by this group, does not in any way signify the strength or weakness of the present administration under Governor Nwifuru.

“The governor, however, enjoins the good people of Ebonyi State to continue to support his administration as he has put every effort to bring experienced and worthy hands to bear in the governance of the state without succumbing to the whims and caprices of the opposition elements masquerading in the name of the so called group.

“Nwifuru has made it clear that no amorphous group or element can cause disaffection between him and his predecessor, David Umahi, and therefore calls on those fanning such embers to desist from doing so.”

