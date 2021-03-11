I can't bring myself low to trade words with my former staff, Wike ---Amaechi | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
I can’t bring myself low to trade words with my former staff, Wike —Amaechi
Ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he won’t exchange words with his successor and current governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike over affairs in the South-South state.
According to him, Governor Wike was his former staff, and he (Amaechi) has moved on.
Amaechi is the current Minister of Transportation and he made this assertion on Thursday, March 11, while featuring on an Arise TV programme.
Amaechi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) have been at loggerheads over certain political issues that concern the state.
On Wednesday, Wike had accused the APC-led Federal Government of shielding Amaechi from prosecution over misappropriation of proceeds from the sales of some state assets.
READ ALSO: Wike accuses Nigerian govt of shielding Amaechi from prosecution for alleged corruption
The governor had said, “People gave you opportunity. You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people. You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308m and kept for us $208,000.
“That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame.”
Furthermore, Amaechi was alleged to have labeled Wike a “drunk” but speaking on the television programme, he denied the claims.
The minister said, “I didn’t say that; that will be disrespectful of a governor; I only say that I don’t make statements under the influence of alcohol. Some people are attaching meaning to what I say.”
“I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point, I have moved on. He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker, I’m a minister. I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing about him (Wike)?” Amaechi asked.
