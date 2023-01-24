‘I can’t campaign for those who didn’t ask for it,’ Wike aims another dig at Ayu, Atiku at Rivers PDP rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday kept Nigerians guessing on the G-5 preferred presidential candidate for the February 25 election.

Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu ( Abia) – had last year promised to announced their preferred presidential candidate this month.

The quintet have stayed away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rallies since September last year to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governors had listed Ayu’s exit as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, the former Senate president has vowed to remain in the position till the end of his tenure in 2025.

Wike spoke when he addressed supporters during the PDP campaign in Bonny local government area of the state.

He said: “Go home and have it on your mind that PDP in Rivers has taken governorship, taken the senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly elections.

“It is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him. I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it.

“These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them? There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us.

“We are very, very solid. We are very strong. No state can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our state which we have collected.”

