‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single | Ripples Nigeria

‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, has revealed why he is yet to walk down the aisle.
In a recent interview with media personality, Nancy Isime, Don Jazzy said he is not prepared to maintain a relationship with just one woman.
The music honcho claimed that he does not have the capability to be “monogamous.”
Don Jazzy said: “I don’t believe I’m strong enough to be with just one person. Yes, I think people will run away from me for being truthful.
“I cannot be dating you and tell you that you are the only one am dating.
“Some people have the strength of when you are attracted to somebody the thing that used to make you attracted other people turns off. I hail you people.
“You are a beautiful woman, but that doesn’t stop me from admiring madam over there. She’s still beautiful.”
Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, audio engineer, record executive, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.
He is the founder and the Chief Executive of Mavin Records.
10 Kannywood actresses to watch out for in 2021
Kannywood is the Hausa-speaking segment of the Nigerian movie industry. It is synonymous with the India movie spectrum.
They have some of the most talented thespians in the entertainment industry.
The term, ‘Kannywood’ has origins in the late 1990s. At the time, Sunusi Shehu of Tauraruwa Magazine created the term Kannywood and it immediately resonated with the populace in the Northern part of Nigeria.
The term was coined in 1999, three years prior to the christening of ‘Nollywood’.
Check out the list of the top 10 Kannywood actresses that you need to know, who would make waves in that industry this year.
1. Rahama Sadau
Rahama Sadau who was born on December 7, 1992, in Kaduna State, has a degree in Business Administration. She became famous in Kannywood after starring in a movie called ‘’Gani Ga Wane’’. She became prominent when she featured in the MTV series Shuga.
2. Hadiza Aliyu Gabon
Hadiza Aliyu, popularly known as Hadiza Gabon is one of the prettiest Kannywood actresses in Nigeria. Hadiza was born on 1st June 1989 in Libreville, Republic of Gabon. She came to limelight after starring in the movie ‘’Ali yaga Ali’’.
3. Fatima Abdullahi Washa
Fatima Washa has appeared in numerous interesting Hausa movies including Rariya. The single beauty who possesses a soft voice was born on the 21st of February 1993. She is an avid reader.
4. Nafisat Abdullahi
Nafisa is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in Kannywood. She was born on 23rd January 1991 in Jos, Plateau State. Her first movie Sai Wata Rana instantly made her popular in 2010. She gained modest popularity after starring in the movie ‘’Sai Wata Rana’’.
5. Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya
The stunning actress has been featured in a lot of Kannywood movies.
6. Halima Atete
She is definitely one Kannywood actress that you would be enthralled by her presence and charisma. She has beauty and brain which is her greatest weapon of success.
7. Hafsat Idris
Hafsat, popularly known for her lead role in the movie ‘Barauniya,’ has a stunning look and an awesome personality.
The Kannywood actress was born in Shagamu but is an indigene of Kano state. Before her foray into acting, Hafsat was a full-time actress for nine years.
8. Ummi Ibrahim
Ummi best known as Zee Zee by her fans has gained local notoriety in the northern part of Nigeria. She is one of the wealthiest actresses in the Kannywood industry. It was announced a while ago that she was in a relationship with superstar musician Timaya.
9. Hauwa Mania
Hauwa died earlier this year and she was one of the most successful actresses in the industry prior to her demise. This is an honourable mention.
Mania died during the filming of the recently released movie, Namaste Wahala. Her contribution was honoured at the end of the movie.
This woman was not only the actress who appeared in many hit movies, but she was also a movie producer and one of the few female directors in Kannywood. Some of her works are billed to be released within the year.
10. Samira Ahmad
The A-list Kannywood actress is undoubtedly one of the innovative women in the industry. she is renowned for her elegant personality, and is one of the few to look out for this year.
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress trademarks her name
Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Wednesday announced that she had `trademarked’ her first name, Omotola.
She disclosed this on her Instagram handle @realomosexy:
“OMOTOLA-Trademarked.
When a name, mostly a business name is trademarked, it means it has been registered under patent laws, which in Nigeria is done by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).
It implies that no one, as stated in the copyrights law, is allowed to trade with the name “Omotola” henceforth.
Omotola is a Nigerian actress, a singer, philanthropist and former model.
Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Omotola has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.
After receiving a number of awards, launching a music career and amassing an enviable fan base, the media has dubbed her as the real Africa Magic.
She is the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page. She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.
Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.
Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigeria cinema, becoming one of the most watched actresses in Africa.
In 2013, Omotola was honoured as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazines alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.
She appeared in the icons category.
TIME Magazine lists Nigerian singer, Davido among 100 most influential people
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has been listed among the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine.
Davido, who was born in Atlanta, United States, is regarded as one of the bestselling musicians in Africa.
The 28-year-old music star later took to his social media platforms to celebrate the achievement.
He wrote:
“Proud to be included in the inaugural #TIME100Next list.”
According to the magazine, excerpt for the selection of Davido was written by Nigerian rapper and BBNaija Lockdown season 5 winner, Laycon.
It read: “Davido is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeats because his music connects with people often in ways that transcend his expectations.
“When he released the song ‘FEM’ in 2020, a title that loosely translates to ‘shut up in Yoruba, he didn’t know it would become a major #ENDSARS protest anthem.
“The youths banded together to demand the government to take action and end police brutality in Nigeria last October.
“Officials responded by sending politicians to give speeches. We told the government to keep quiet unless they had something sensible to add to the ethos of ‘FEM’ which was directly relatable at that moment.
“You can tell Davido puts 100 percent into every song he makes. And the results are clear: his album ‘A Good Time`’ surpassed a billion streams in 2020.
Afrobeats is a worldwide phenomenon and Davido is one of many Nigerian artists who have made that possible.
“However, more and more artistes, from Nicki Minaj to Young Thug, want to work with him.”
Equally important, Davido has released three outstanding studio albums including Omo Babalawo (2012), A Good Time (2019), and A Better Time (2020).
Other Nigerians on TIME Magazine’s list include Odun Eweniyi, FK Abudu, and Dami Odufuwa.
