‘I can’t steal Nigeria’s money; I’m richer than US President Biden’ —Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stated that he cannot steal Nigerian’s money if he becomes president in 2023 because he is richer than the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The former Anambra State Governor who made the assertion in a Twitter video on Sunday, insisted he was way richer than Biden who is worth $8.9m, because God has “over blessed” him.

In the video where Obi is seen addressing a crowd of supporters in an event in the US, he said:

“If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.

“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.

“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.

“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections,” Obi said.

