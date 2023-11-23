I deserve to be listed in Guinness World Records —Tinubu boasts

President Bola Tinubu has boasted that he deserved to be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the daring reforms he introduced into the Nigerian system since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The President who stated this on Wednesday at the ongoing 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, Germany, said right from his time as Lagos State Governor, he had never been one to shy away from undertaking tasks others would not dare.

He said that between 1999 and 2007 when he was governor, he moved Lagos from zero to becoming the fifth largest economy on the continent, adding that his track record prepared him for the presidency.

“For those who fear various obstacles, look at me; I come from the private sector, and I’m one of you, trained by Deloitte,” Tinubu told the gathering.

”I served as the Treasurer of Exxon Mobil. Define corporate governance in any way and I am in it. I governed Lagos for eight consecutive years. Today, I can proudly beat my chest that Lagos State is on the horizon and the fifth-largest economy in Africa, rising from zero.

”This is the track record that led me to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigerians voted for me for reforms and from day one of my inauguration, I started the reforms.

“To me, if you didn’t mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I’d strive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation. My inaugural speech disclosed what I would do.”

