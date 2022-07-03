News
I did not ask Christians to buy guns, Pastor Adeboye clarifies position on self defense
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has clarified that he did not ask Christians to go and buy guns in his call on Christians to defend themselves in the face of increased attack on churches and Christians.
Adeboye, who made the clarification on Sunday while preaching from Mount Carmel, Ifewara, Osun State at the church’s monthly thanksgiving service, had on Saturday at the Redemption Camp, called on Christians to defend themselves against the increased attacks on churches.
Noting that the church does not want to kill anybody, Adeboye pointed out that the church wants to ensure unwanted visitors do not come to the church.
He said: “I never asked christians to buy guns, Christians don’t need guns. Samson did not fight with AK-47.
Read also:Pastor Adeboye launches ‘Operation show your PVC’ in RCCG branches
“Don’t go and buy guns, we don’t want to kill anyone, we just want to ensure unwanted visitors do not come to our church.
“Samson used the jaw bone of an axe and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jaw bone of an ass.
“What we are saying is that we don’t need unwanted visitors in our church. If the police come and they find the bone of ass they will understand. All we are doing is to demonstrate to our children,” he said.
The RCCG General Overseer also noted that nobody can be killed until God’s appointed time, appealing to Christians not to stay away from church because of fear of being attacked.
