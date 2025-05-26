I did not call out Oyinlola over PDP crisis – Damagun

The Ag National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iliya Damagun has declared that he did not make reference to former Governor of Osun State in his BBC Hausa Service interview.

In a statement by Nuru Shehu Jos, his

Personal Assistant, he stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to a poorly written article by Yemi Kainji, on the subject above, where he misquoted the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagun, with an intention to deceive party stakeholders and cause a fresh crisis within the party leadership.”

He further wrote, “For the record, let it be reiterated that Yemi Kainji and other mischief-makers must understand that the National Working Committee (NWC), ably led by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, has the constitutional mandate to constitute committees and address party matters.”

“To set the record straight: at no time did the NWC establish a Disciplinary Committee to be chaired by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola,” he added.

According to him, “The two standing committees constituted by the NWC are:

The Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and the Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Chief Tom Ikimi. Both committees are fully operational and have been discharging their mandates as assigned by the NWC.”

“It is rather unfortunate that individuals who have repeatedly dined and wined with the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, are now the ones falsely accusing Ambassador Damagun of being with Wike,” he added.

According to him, “The Committees as set up are carrying out their responsibilities independently, free from any interference or coercion. Ambassador Damagun is a principled and disciplined administrator who respects the independence of committees and does not meddle in delegated assignments.

He stressed that, “Therefore, the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagun, did not call out Olagunsoye Oyinlola as erroneously reported by the detractors.

“We urge Yemi Kainji and his sponsors to desist from misleading the public and PDP members and to refrain from publishing libelous and defamatory content against the Acting National Chairman. Let it be known that the primary concern of His Excellency, Ambassador Umar Damagun, is to ensure a stable, united, and strong PDP.”

By: Yemi Kanji

