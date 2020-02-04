I didn’t discuss Amotekun with Buhari – Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ondo State governor told State House correspondents after the meeting that he did not discuss with the President, the contentious Southwest security outfit, Amotekun, which had pitched the governors of the region against the Federal Government until the intervention of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo a fortnight ago.

According to him, the governors are already in discussions with the Inspector-General of Police on the matter.

Akeredolu invited President Buhari to commission the newly built Ore Flyover and Ondo State industrial hub as part of activities marking the governor’s three years in office on February 24.

He described the Ore flyover, which cost the state government N5 billion as iconic and very important to free traffic flow.

The governor insisted the state has recorded giant strides under his leadership.

He said: “As you all know, I’ll be three years in office on the 24th of February and activities lined up in celebration of our third year in office include the inauguration of many of the projects which we have concluded and that is why I have come to see the President and to personally invite him to inaugurate our iconic flyover that we have in Ore.

“The state government built the bridge over a federal road because we have enough carnage at that spot in Ore. The flyover cost us over N5 billion. It is an important project to us.”

