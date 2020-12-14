I didn’t placate cultists with N3m — Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Monday he did not give out N3 million to placate notorious cultists allegedly terrorizing the residents of the state.

Umahi, who stated this when the chairmen and other officials from the 13 local government areas of the state visited him at the Government House in Abakiliki, dismissed the report that he gave the money to the cult groups through his security aide.

The governor said that contrary to the report, he had ordered a manhunt for members of the groups.

He said: “How can a warrior such as me bribe cultists, to do what with the money?

“The duty of political leaders and the citizens is to give me the names of the cultists because I will give them a bad Christmas celebration.

“I am searching for them whether they are in government or not because the matter is that of terrorism and would be handled at Abuja.”

Umahi urged the political leaders to discontinue with their plan to recall some members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly who stayed back in Peoples Democratic Party after his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor added: “We would allow the people who did not defect to the APC with us to exist in peace and you should not victimise them.

“You should not close the door behind them because they will come back but ensure that you enjoy your palliative in their presence to make them salivate.”

He thanked the leaders for their solidarity and sharing his political ideology.

“When we started this struggle in 2014, we were not up to five percent of the mammoth crowd we are witnessing presently.

“You then imagine what will happen presently that we have the grassroots, structures at the state and national levels.

“Several personalities higher than myself have defected without noise, so one wonders why this particular defection is generating so much noise,” Umahi stated.

He directed that each civil servant and political office holder in the state be given two bags of five-kilogramme of rice and N10,000 for the Christmas celebration.

The governor ordered the local council chairmen to source funds to carry out the directive.

Umahi joined the APC last month.

