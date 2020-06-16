I didn’t say Obaseki’s UI certificate was fake –AAU VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, on Tuesday dismissed a statement credited to him that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s certificate from the University of Ibadan was fake.

At a media briefing at the university main campus in Ekpoma, Prof. Onimawo described the report as wicked, malicious, and outright falsehood.

The vice-chancellor denied granting interview to any journalist on the matter.

He said: “We have started an investigation into the publication, and the matter has been reported to the DSS (Department of State Service), police, and we have also reported the matter to other agencies of government to find out the root of the matter.

“It took me by surprise that somebody could quote the Vice-Chancellor of AAU as saying that the certificate of the visitor to the university is fake. The executive governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki is distinguished Alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

“In fact, in 2018 the University of Ibadan Alumni Association chose him as the distinguished Alumni lecturer, and I accompanied him to Ibadan to that event. So, how can I turn around to say that the same governor was now asking me to make him belong to the alumni association?”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel had on Friday disqualified Obaseki from the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State over alleged contradictions in his university and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

The panel also disqualified two other aspirants from the primaries slated for June 22 in Edo State.

