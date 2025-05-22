‘I didn’t stop for police check because my son was late for his exams’, Father of student killed during traffic chase in Ibadan

The father of the teenage boy who was killed by the police during a traffic chase in Ibadan, Oyo State, has spoken out on why he refused to stop when traffic officials stopped him while taking the deceased to his school for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The bereaved father, Odunayo Alade, who spoke in an interview on the fatal decision he took that claimed his son’s life, explained why he was driving against traffic because the boy, Kehinde, was late for the exam and his only intention was to get his children to school on time.

The teenager, a secondary school student, was fatally shot on Gbagi Market Road during a chase involving police officers and officials of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA).

While narrating the tragic event to a news crew at his residence on Wednesday, Alade said he chose not to stop for the police because he was rushing to ensure his son and his twin brother arrived at their exam centre on time for an 8:30 a.m. paper.

He swore that he was unaware the officers were still pursuing him until they arrived at the scene, where he confronted one of them.

“You know how the Nigerian system works. Once you stop, delay is inevitable. My son had a paper by 8:30 a.m., and I didn’t want him to be late. That’s why I maneuvered my way past them,” Alade said.

“I take them to school every day and sometimes pick them up in the afternoon.

“That morning, after pumping my tyre at a junction, I noticed a vehicle coming towards me. I didn’t know it belonged to OYRTMA. They tried to stop me and hit my car. I reversed to avoid them, unaware that four other vehicles were involved.

“After I left them, I heard a gunshot. I didn’t think much of it until the boy started shouting, ‘Daddy!’ I told him to keep quiet, thinking we had escaped, not knowing he had been hit. His twin then told me Kehinde had been shot. I stopped the car, brought him out, and saw blood everywhere,” Alade recounted.

He also disclosed that he and his wife had been separated for the past seven years.

“Their mother left us seven years ago, and from that moment, I vowed to give my children the best life I could. I’ve worked endlessly to provide for them, often putting my own needs aside.

“I’ve turned down several chances to remarry because my priority has always been raising my children. Sometimes I wonder what kind of woman would accept me and my situation without compromising my children’s well-being.

“This must not go unpunished. I want those responsible to face justice. No parent should experience the agony of losing a child so needlessly.

“Kehinde was a brilliant child with big dreams. He loved going to school and looked forward to the future — all of which has now been taken from us.

“I need to understand why this happened. My son had so much promise, and it feels cruel and unjust that his life was cut short because of the careless actions of those meant to protect us. I want answers, and I want to ensure no other family goes through this kind of heartbreaking loss,” he added in tears.

