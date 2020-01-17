I didn’t think twice before choosing to play for Nigeria — Josh Maja

Nigerian forward, Josh Maja has revealed how it was not difficult for him to choose to play for his home country Nigeria over England.

The Bordaux of France forward is eligible to play for both countries, but honoured Nigeria’s call in September for a friendly game and is hoping to get more opportunities in future.

“The invite was quite unexpected,” the 21-year-old former Sunderland star told Sunderland Echo.

“The Nigeria squad is quite young, so for me it was a good chance to show what I can do. Hopefully in the future I get more opportunities.”

He added: “I think it was always going to be Nigeria.

“I mean, it’s the first team – and if it were England then it would probably only be the youth teams. Nigeria was a no-brainer.”

Maja went on to admit that if he had opted for England, he would probably be called up by the youth team instead of the senior national team.

In August last year, coach Gernot Rohr invited the English-born striker to the Super Eagles.

He made his international debut on 10 September in a 2–2 friendly against Ukraine, replacing Victor Osimhen in added time

