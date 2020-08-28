‘I disappointed myself, family, friends and colleagues’, Fani-Kayode apologises to reporter

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday apologised again for his verbal assault on a reporter of Daily Trust, Eyo Charles.

He had earlier apologised to his “friends in the media” for the assault on the journalist.

Fani-Kayode had described the journalist as “very stupid” at a roundtable held with journalists in Calabar, Cross River State, on August 20.

At the forum, Charles had asked the ex-minister if anyone was financing his tour of states.

He felt offended by the question and branded the journalist “very stupid.”

Following the backlash generated by the incident, the former minister again apologised at a press briefing held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone.

He said: “I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues, and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”

