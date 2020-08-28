Latest Politics Top Stories

‘I disappointed myself, family, friends and colleagues’, Fani-Kayode apologises to reporter

August 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday apologised again for his verbal assault on a reporter of Daily Trust, Eyo Charles.

He had earlier apologised to his “friends in the media” for the assault on the journalist.

Fani-Kayode had described the journalist as “very stupid” at a roundtable held with journalists in Calabar, Cross River State, on August 20.

At the forum, Charles had asked the ex-minister if anyone was financing his tour of states.

He felt offended by the question and branded the journalist “very stupid.”

READ ALSO: ATTACK ON JOURNALIST: I regret my action —Fani-Kayode

Following the backlash generated by the incident, the former minister again apologised at a press briefing held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone.

He said: “I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues, and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!