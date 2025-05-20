﻿’I do not have cancer,’ actress Mercy Johnson clears the air on rumour (Video)

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has refuted widespread reports that she had cancer and had to undergo a thyroid surgery.

There were reports making the rounds on Monday that the thespian had opened up on her battle with thyroid cancer which led to the surgery to remove her thyroid.

In the reports carrier by several news platforms, the star actress was quoted as saying in a conversation with veteran actress Joke Silva, that she had a cancer scare and underwent a thyroid removal surgery.

However, in a video she posted on social media on Tuesday, Mercy insisted that she never had cancer as being reported.

In the one minute, seven seconds video clip, she stated that what she said was that she had a cancer scare due to the swelling of her thyroid and stressed that the clip of her interview with her senior colleague was cut and the result was what came out that she admitted to having cancer.

“Hi guys, first of all, I want to thank you so much, all of you that have been calling and sending your prayers,” she said

‘Thank you, I do appreciate it so much but I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s Menu has been flying around, I think it was cut.

“They cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare. It means I had this swelling on my neck. You can see the line there and my doctor felt it was something serious with my thyroid.

“As you can see, I’m perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all your calls and your messages.. my phone has been buzzing but I DO NOT HAVE CANCER…” She emphasized.

