I don’t have any other job apart from robbery —Suspect

A 27-year-old armed robbery suspect, Gbenga Kikiowo, who was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command, has confessed that he does not have any other job apart from stealing.

Kikiowo, a native of Igbara Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, was among criminal suspects paraded on Thursday at the state command headquarters in Akure by the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, for alleged involvement in many robberies in the state.

Speaking with journalists during the parade, Salami said:

“On May 24, 2021, around 9pm, information received from a reliable source had it that a gang of armed robbers was planning to carry out an operation in Akure.

“On the receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and in the process, Gbenga Kikiowo and Tope Aladeloye were arrested at Oke-Aro, Akure.

“The suspects confessed to have been involved in other robbery operations within and around Ondo State. Items recovered from them included one pump action gun. They will soon be arraigned.”

While confessing to being an armed robber, Kikiowo said he was afflicted with the spirit of stealing by his family since childhood, adding that he had been participating in robberies since he was seven years old.

Read also: Police foils armed robbery attack in Kaduna

“I come from Igbara Oke; I started taking part in robberies since I was seven years old; I was afflicted with the spirit in our family since my childhood.

“I was using toy guns or wooden guns to rob people of their belongings; I grew up with it. I have participated in highway and household robberies.

“I don’t have any other job apart from stealing. I think it is spiritual, because the spirit just fell on me and I started robbing people.

“Since I started, I have never killed anyone; I use guns to rob but I don’t kill. I stole the gun from a security guard in Ile-Ife. I have never killed anyone,” Kikiowo said.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions