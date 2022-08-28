I don’t have special candidate in 2023 presidential election –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Sunday he has not endorsed any candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The ex- president disclosed this to journalists shortly after he visited former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), in Minna, Niger State.

The duo of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Labour Party rival, Peter Obi, had met with Obasanjo separately in the last few days.

Supporters of both candidates claimed after the meetings that the former president had endorsed their men for next year’s election.

He also met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, shortly after the latter secured the party’s presidential ticket in May.

Obasanjo said: “I don’t have a special candidate, as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned.

“I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So, I said, well, since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him.

“If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough.”

The former Nigerian leader also held a closed-door meeting with ex-President Ibrahim Babangida in the Niger State capital.

