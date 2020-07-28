I don’t impose my views on Buhari, I only advise him —Mamman Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari’s older nephew, Mamman Daura, has reacted to claims that he dictates to the president.

Daura is believed to be the arrowhead of the so-called cabal that allegedly hijacked the government machinery from the president.

Other reported members of the powerful bloc are the late chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari and the late businessman, Isa Funtua.

The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, had been critical of her husband’s nephew.

A video of altercation between the first lady and one of Daura’s daughter surfaced on social media in October last year.

However, Daura told the BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday that he did not dictate to the president but only advised him.

The nephew added that he did not impose his views on the president.

He said: “You don’t do that to the government.

“I visit him (Buhari) and offer him advice at his request.

“My father was their mother’s firstborn. Buhari is the last born.

“Yes, I do visit him to greet him. I do give him advice, but if he asked…I advise him. But I don’t go there on my own and insist I must do this or that. No. You don’t do that to the government.”

