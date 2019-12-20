I don’t know what came over me, motorcyclist who raped woman, killed son says

A 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Oduola Gbenga, who allegedly raped a woman and killed her five-year-old boy, has said he did not know what prompted him to kill the boy.

The suspect, who was paraded on Friday by the Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan, the state capital by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, was alleged to have picked the boy and his mother from Oja Oba Market, Igboora in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State.

Olukolu said: “But, the suspect took the woman and her son to his house at Imeleke Road, Lawal Estate area of the town.

“He had carnal knowledge of the woman three times before the daybreak. The following day, the suspect took the victim’s son to another room where he beheaded him with a cutlass.

“He claimed to have dumped the remaining body part which was later recovered at the backyard of his house.”

The suspect, while speaking with reporters, however denied abducting the woman and his son, adding that he could not say specifically what prompted him to kill the boy.

Speaking further, Gbenga claimed that the mother of the deceased was his mistress and that they both had a mutual agreement before taking her and the boy home.

When asked if the boy was disturbing them, he said: “No, he didn’t disturb us. In fact, we had met privately before I went to the other room to kill the boy and took his remaining body part to the backyard. I don’t know what came over me.”

