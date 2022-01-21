I don’t want to become Nigeria’s president, says Sheriff

Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, said on Friday that he is not interested in contesting for Nigeria’s presidency in the 2023 election.

Sheriff, who made the clarification while speaking at a media briefing, in Abuja, revealed that he was only interested in contesting for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He maintained that he has the needed political capacity to ensure that an APC member succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Sheriff said: “Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for a president. I am looking for an APC national chairmanship position so that I can lead a campaign as we did in 2014 to make sure that our father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, hands over power to another APC man as a president.

“If I want to be president, I am not afraid of anybody. But I don’t want to be president but the national chairman of the APC.

“With the greatest respect and humility, I make bold to declare that I am that person because I have the skills and experience to unite different interests within the party and across the diverse groups in the country.

“The APC under our leadership will collaborate with the federal government to ensure continuity of the social investment programmes in the interest of all Nigerians at large.

“We will also work with the national assembly to ensure necessary laws with legislative backing.

“We will ensure resolution of all contending issues within the APC to ensure a united party ahead of the 2023 general election, so we can go into the contest as a united front.”

