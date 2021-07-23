News
‘I don’t want your bribes,’ Buhari tells contractors
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told contractors and businessmen in the country to stop presenting monetary gifts to him or other government officials for securing contracts and other lucrative deals from his administration.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, at his palace.
He charged the contractors to show their appreciation for securing contracts from the government by investing in corporate social initiatives.
Buhari said: “I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including my office.
“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisations as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities.
“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high. I would rather use the funds to better our schools, clinics and hospitals.”
The President said the grace of God had kept Nigeria together despite the differences that led to a 30 months civil war in the country.
He added: “We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into a political crisis. We had a 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.
“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them.”
