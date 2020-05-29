I fear that with the ongoing military operations in Sokoto and Zamfara, many of the bandits will move to Kaduna –El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Friday expressed grief at the increasing banditry in the North-West of the country.

El-Rufai, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his visit to the seat of power was to find lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the state.

The governor, however, said the security agents had been doing their best to tackle the problem.

“The Sokoto story only hit the headlines just a few days ago. But in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Katsina, this banditry has become a North West scourge and we have been battling it with the support of the military.

“We are very grateful to the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, and in our particular case, even the Navy has been holding forte in Southern Kaduna.

“We have been dealing with this issue and our concern now is with the operations in Sokoto and Zamfara many of the bandits will move to Kaduna.

“This is part of the reasons I am here, I will be meeting with the Minister of Defense and the Service Chiefs to try to get more military activities, some operations to be strengthened.’’

