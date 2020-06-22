I feel for Obaseki, but APC will reclaim Edo —Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would reclaim Edo State by winning the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC last week.

Bello, who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of a meeting between the governors of North Central zone and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the power of incumbency would not guarantee victory for Obaseki on September 19.

He also expressed optimism that APC would win the Ondo and Anambra governorship elections slated for October this year and 2021 respectively.

The Kogi governor told journalists the party would overcome its current crisis.

Bello said: “Our party is one solid party. In a particularly big family like that, you won’t rule out any misunderstanding in one way or the other. But I can assure you that our party is strong under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and as a father, he is already looking into it and I can assure you that we are going to come out very strong.

“We are going to go to Edo State and win the state governorship election overwhelmingly for APC. We are going to go to Ondo State and win it overwhelmingly for APC. We will take Anambra State and record it as a second APC state from the South East and integrate our Igbo brothers into the fold. We are going to take Ekiti and Osun once again.

READ ALSO: As expected, Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship primary

“So, we are going to continue to expand our coast. So, APC is strong, we are not divided. We are only seeing one same point from different angle and we are trying to make ourselves understand the points. That is just it, there is no misunderstanding.”

On the power of incumbency in Edo State, he added: “We have seen those in power before that are dethroned, we have seen practically that President Muhammadu Buhari of APC dethroned PDP, the former President (Dr. Goodluck Jonathan) that was on the seat.

“So, that is not any trouble at all. APC is going to win Edo State. But unfortunately, I really felt the exit of my colleague, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki in whatever circumstance to another political party. It is painful anyway, but as a political party we are going to take it back.”

Join the conversation

Opinions