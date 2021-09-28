Metro
‘I felt humiliated and traumatized,’ Corps member recalls encounter with errant soldier in Calabar
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, who was assaulted by a female soldier in Calabar, Cross River, has finally opened up on the embarrassing incident.
In a video that surfaced on social media last week, the soldier was seen pouring an unknown substance which she scooped from a nearby bucket and intermittently poured on the victim’s head at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar.
The corps member had since been redeployed to Lagos by the NYSC authorities.
The incident sparked outrage in the country, a development that forced the Nigerian Army to issue a public apology to the victim.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army condemns assault of corps member, to punish erring soldier for misconduct
The young woman, who addressed journalists shortly after she arrived in Lagos on Monday, said she felt embarrassed and traumatized by the incident.
Ezeiruaku said: “Each time I remember what the lady did to me, I feel embarrassed, humiliated, and traumatized.
“Ever since the incident, I haven’t been myself. Each time I remember what she did to me, I feel so bad and embarrassed.
“But I thank Nigerians for their concerns and outpouring of love. Her colleagues too did not support her as they actually condemned her action and empathized with me.”
Watch the video below:
