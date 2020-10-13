I gave Arsenal the best years of my life –Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger said he always felt the same passion for the club and the sport while he was managing the Premier League club.

The 70-year-old Frenchman served for 22 years at the club, winning three league titles and a record seven FA Cup titles, before parting ways with the team in 2018.

Wenger, who is currently overseeing the global development of the game at FIFA, recounted his glory days at Arsenal and more, in an interview with BBC Sports.

Whhe asked what he would want his legacy to be, the former Monaco manager said, “Somebody who served his club with total commitment and integrity and honesty and who loved the club.”

He added: “I gave Arsenal the best years of my life. In different circumstances, but I always felt with the same passion.”

Since leaving the Emirates Stadium, Wenger has not returned to the club he loves.

In several interviews, the football chief says he has chosen to keep the distance so that people don’t see him as a shadow.

Asked how much football he still watches, Wenger replied, “All I watch is football.”

He continued: “In the morning I watch the games that were on last night. It’s my passion.

“When you’re born, your first instinct is to survive. Then you must find the meaning of your life. My life is football.”

Since the departure of Wenger, Arsenal have been managed by Unai Emery, who was sacked 18 months after, and currently, Mikel Arteta.

