I go to bed and wake up thinking about how to solve insecurity —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged the military to up its game in the fight against criminal elements in the country.

Buhari, who made the call while addressing governors from the North East at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he had decided to align with those that had asked the military to come up with new strategies in the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

He, however, regretted that lack of resources had hit the government hard, and made reference to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.

The president said: “We have problems of resources and security. You know what we inherited. The people of the North East will appreciate what this administration has done.

“The general report I am getting, other from the conventional ones from the intelligence sources, is that the Army should do better and this is the truth.

“It is so often coming to me that I have to believe it. I listened to your representation, the governor who is on the hotspot now in the North East. Adamawa, Bauchi, and the rest of them are enjoying peace. I hope they are respecting the sacrifice made by the military.

“I assure you that the government is doing its best. Lack of resources has hit us very hard. COVID-19 is a phenomenon. It has no respect for colour, you can’t smell it, you can’t see it, you can’t hear it. America and us are the same. It is a fantastic phenomenon. I think we should all go back to God.

“I assure you North-East governors, especially the governor of Borno, that we go to bed and wake up thinking about you and how to secure our country. That is the fundamental responsibility of a government; security. In our party, we recognise this. We campaigned on three fundamental issues: security, economy, and fighting corruption.

“Nigerians, we thank God, understood us and they voted for us. In 2019, we went round the whole country, saying the same thing and apologising for not doing better, but we are doing our best. I think Nigerians believe us and we did our best.”

