‘I got your consent for inclusion as my company’s director,’ Blogger replies Ezekwesili | Ripples Nigeria

‘I got your consent for inclusion as my company’s director,’ Blogger replies Ezekwesili
A social media influencer and blogger, Japhet Omojuwa, said on Wednesday he got the full consent of the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, before making her a director in his company, Alpha Reach Limited.
The ex-minister had last week accused Omojuwa of unauthorized inclusion of her name as a director in the company.
The blogger, who responded to the letter written forwarded to him by Ezekwesili’s lawyer, said he has a good relationship with the co-convener of the #BringBackourGirls group when the company was established in 2012.
In a response sent to Ezekwesili by his lawyer, Boonyameen Lawal from Babalakin & Co Chambers, Omojuwa said he got the consent of the ex-minister and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before listing them as directors in the company.
The letter read: “Our client has a 10-year relationship with your client (Ezekwesili) dating back to 2011. Our client had just completed the mandatory National Youth Service when he met your client, who took him under her wings and even assisted in paying part of his rent in Abuja in 2012.
“The relationship began when our client visited your client’s house in Abuja in the company of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, upon her request. Our client enjoyed a triangular relationship with your client and Mallam EI-Rufai, whom your client used to refer to as her “brother.
“Both Mallam El-Rufai and your client were listed as Directors of Alpha Reach Company Limited when it was registered in 2012, with their full consent.”
