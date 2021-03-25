I handed over $15.8m to Suswam at his Abuja residence –Witness insists | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I handed over $15.8m to Suswam at his Abuja residence –Witness insists
The fourth prosecution witness in the trial a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday March 24, 2021 narrated how he handed over the sum of $15.8m to the former governor at his Maitama residence, Abuja.
Recall that the witness, a Bureau De Change Operator and CEO of Fanffash Resources, has been in the witness box since 2018.
At a stage in the trail, he was declared hostile, after he recanted on the statement he volunteered to the EFCC, while being led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs SAN. In his statement before the EFCC, he wrote that he took the money to the governor at his residence in Maitama Abuja, but changed the narrative in court, by stating that he took the money to the Government House in Benue State.
At Wednesday’s hearing, the PW4, reaffirmed his earliest statement to the EFCC. He disclosed that he received calls from associates of Suswam threatening him to change his statement in Court. “I changed my statement because of the pressure I received from Suswam’s people”, he said.
When asked by prosecution counsel, what the ex-governor’s allies wanted him to change, he told the court that they wanted him to change where and who he gave the Dollar equivalent of N3.1 billion.
Umar further revealed that “I don’t know Elixir but sometime in August 2014, Suswam called me to his house in Maitama and introduced me to a lady and asked me to give her my account details.
Read also: EFCC re-arraigns Suswam, ex-commissioner for alleged money laundering
“Suswam said when I see the money, I should give him the Dollar equivalent which I did, amounting to $15.8m while using N197 as exchange rate. I handed over the Dollars in cash to Suswam at his residence in Abuja”
Umar told the court that he never mentioned that he handed over the money to Suswam at Kubwa but Maitama.
The witness said his company Fanffash Resources has no relationship with the Benue State Government, and that he also has no business or contract with Elixir Investment Partners Limited and does not know where they are.
The case was adjourned till May 25, 2021 for continuation of trial.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, re-arraigned the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, alongside his then Commissioner of Finance, Omodachi Okolobia on November 2, 2020 before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja for fraud.
Both were docked on amended 11-count charges, bordering on theft, criminal breach of trust, illegal award of contracts and money laundering to the tune of N3.1 billion.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Latest Tech News
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...