I have a right to demand for a better Nigeria –Rinu, #EndSARS campaigner

Bolatito Rachael Oduala, one of the 20 #EndSARS campaigners whose accounts were frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has spoken out on the freezing of her account, saying she and the others were only demanding for a better Nigeria and not out to topple the government as being bandied by some people in government.

Oduala who is popularly known as Rinu, said Nigeria was the only country she had and she had a right to demand that it worked for her and her generation.

Speaking on what she termed injustice and highhandedness by the government, Rinu said she and the other youths were only demanding for a better Nigeria and for the police to stop killing Nigerian youths.

“We only spoke up, not because we wanted to overthrow the government but because we wanted the police to stop killing us and demanding for a better Nigeria. We did not carry arms, nor incite any insurrection,” Oduala wrote on social media.

“Our only weapon was peaceful protest as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution. At every point, we maintained our calm and educated our followers and told them that we were not there to fight the government but to ask for change and to follow through to make sure that change was effected.

“Nigeria is all I have, and I have a right to demand that it works for all of us, not just those with influence, wealth, or a government position.

“I was nominated to receive donations to the EndSARS cause by Nigerians at home and abroad, who felt helpless to personally protest but believed they could make a difference through financial sacrifices.

“Such was the passion of average Nigerians to contribute how best they could to the #EndSARS cause, who sent in what they could sacrifice towards the cause. Some people even donated ₦500, which I strongly believe meant a lot to them, as it could have been all they could spare towards the cause.

“To have their motives behind their sacrificial efforts questioned is disheartening. The funds in question here also include some of my personal hard earned money of over N200,000 naira. These funds were earmarked for disbursement towards the medical bills of injured protesters.

“Amongst other demands, we called for a probe into the killings and torture of people. The government agreed to setting up judicial panels. To assure young people of the independency and fairness of the panel, after nominations, I took up the role of a youth representative at the detriment of my education, personal life and family.

“I did this to make peace. I did it to ensure our young people understood that the only way to create a better and safer Nigeria is to do things lawfully. Why am I being targeted for lending the government my good will?

“I am not a part of Nigeria’s political or business elite; I have no relatives in government or family members with enough wealth to sway powerful individuals. I am just an ordinary young Nigerian.

“Somehow, however, my existence threatens my government; the fact that I have a voice is enough for them to try to silence me.

“I decided to use the only currency I have, my voice, to speak up against extrajudicial killings, torture, extortion and unjust harassment that is still happening in a democratic nation in the 21st century!

“I am not afraid; I am only disappointed that this country will treat me this way. We are the soul of this nation and no nation exists without her people.

“How do you expect me as a part of the future of this country, to still believe in a country that thinks they have the right through CBN to freeze my account for no just cause?

This is not fair. But we will make it fair. Otherwise, there is no future for my generation and the generations to come.”

