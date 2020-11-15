I have also been a victim of police brutality –Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has come out to say he had also been a victim of police brutality in the past and that was the reason he gave his backing to #EndSARS protesters who demonstrated against the Nigeria Police Force in October.

Wizkid bared his mind on Capital Xtra’s The Norte Show on Saturday, November 14, saying that at various times before he became a star, he had had brushes with police officers where they intimidated and brutalized him.

Read also: Wizkid demands resignation of Buhari, Osinbajo & IGP over inability to contain #EndSARS protests

“I have been a victim of police brutality myself before I became popular,” Wizkid said on the show.

“Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level.

“It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness. If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward.

“I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives. I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria,” Wizkid who is also known as StarBoy, said.

