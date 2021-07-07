I have been vindicated on NYSC saga by Abuja court – Adeosun

A Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said on Wednesday she has been vindicated by the Federal High Court, Abuja, following her clearance from certificate forgery case.

The court had on Wednesday cleared the former on the controversy over her participation or otherwise in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who delivered the ruling, held that Adeosun was not qualified to participate in the scheme because she returned to the country at over 30 years of age.

The ex-minister resigned from the position on September 14, 2018 over an allegation that she illegally obtained her NYSC exemption certificate.

Adesosun, who reacted to the ruling in a statement, said the court’s ruling has vindicated and saved her reputation.

She also described the ruling as a victory to many Nigerians in the Diaspora who are in similar situations.

READ ALSO: Former Finance Minister, Adeosun, wins legal suit in NYSC Certificate saga

The statement read: “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years. I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation.”

By: John Chukwu

Join the conversation

Opinions