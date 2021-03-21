I have dedicated the rest of my life to global peace, service to humanity —Obasanjo | Ripples Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said on Saturday, March 20, that he would live the rest of his life by serving humanity.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta at the 20th anniversary of the Communion Faith Assembly/dedication of its new cathedral.

The Pastor in charge at the church was Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, the chairman of the Ogun chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“I am committed to global peace and service to humanity and I am here to play my part in peacebuilding,” the former president said.

According to him, the best way to determine a successful life is by measuring the positive impacts that life has made on other lives.

He explained that he had chosen a worthy path and he would not deviate from it.

The former president said he was happy to identify with the CAN and its leadership in Ogun because they have continued to act as peace agent in the state

He commended Pastor Akin-Akinsanya for his commitment to expanding “God’s kingdom on earth” and enhancing peaceful co-existence in the state.

