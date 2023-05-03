I have delivered on my change agenda, Buhari claims

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja, claimed that his administration had delivered on the change agenda he promised Nigerians, especially in the area of affordable housing.

President Buhari made the claim when he self-appraised his administration’s performance during the inauguration of a housing estate in Zuba, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to the President, the new housing estate was addressing multidimensional poverty among the citizens.

“I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you”, Buhari said while presenting keys to the new homeowners, adding that the new housing estate was addressing multidimensional poverty as the beneficiaries had “taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.’’

The N9.5bn estate, which is located on 18.5 hectares of land, consists of 16 blocks of three-bedroom flats in a block of eight flats, 32 blocks of two-bedroom flats in a block of eight flats; 14 blocks of one-bedroom flats in a block of 16 flats and five blocks of terrace duplexes in four rows.

The President, who pointed out that investments in housing created employment opportunities for artisans and other skilled members of society, urged residents of the estate to consciously work together with the FHA to ensure the maintenance of the property and the safety of the environment.

“Housing supply is one of the indices of multidimensional poverty that challenges our people and the completion of this estate provides a solution for the beneficiaries.

‘‘The new homeowners who benefit from this estate have taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.

‘‘One of the measures that we have consciously deployed to attack poverty, create prosperity and develop our economy is the aggressive provision of infrastructure nationwide”, Buhari said.

President Buhari, while applauding the Chairman, Managing Director, Members of the Board and Staff of FHA on the successful completion of the estate, noted that the project was another testament to his government’s commitment to lifting people out of poverty.

