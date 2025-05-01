‘I have done my bits,’ Baba-Ahmed rules out return to Tinubu’s govt

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Thursday ruled out a return to the current administration in any capacity.

Baba-Ahmed resigned from the position on April 4.

In a chat with journalists a few days ago, the former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said he left the presidency because of his inability to deploy his skills in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Baba-Ahmed, who featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said he does not regret serving in the government but would turn down any opportunity to return.

He lamented that the Tinubu administration lacked the drive to address Nigeria’s challenges.

According to him, poverty and insecurity in the North have deepened under President Tinubu’s watch.

“The way the Tinubu government is going, no, I won’t go back. I’ve done my bit,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

