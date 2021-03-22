‘I have five mansions. These are my Grammy,’ Ghanaian artiste mocks Burna Boy, Wizkid | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale on Sunday took another shot at the Nigerian duo of Grammy award winners, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The two singers won recognitions for their works at the 63rd Grammy Awards held in the United States on March 14.

While the duo have continued to receive plaudits from various celebrities across the globe, the Ghanaian artiste has however argued that their Grammy success was minimal.

He also slammed Ghanaians who said they prefer Nigerian artistes to their own entertainers during a live session on his Facebook page.

Wale said: “Enough is enough of Ghanaians insulting Ghana artistes.

If you feel we don’t sing well, go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you. At least that will buy you a dream house.

“I have five mansions, my Grammy is my properties.”

