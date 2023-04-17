I have forgiven you, please forgive me too, Ganduje begs

With the reality of his leaving power in a few weeks, the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has begged those he might have offended in the course of his administration to forgive him.

The governor, who made the plea during a Ramadan lecture series at the weekend in Kano, said he had forgiven those who wronged him and they should reciprocate same by forgiving him.

“I’ve forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person and my character for whatever reasons, and on my part, I equally beg or seek for your forgiveness for all that I’ve done wrong to you”, Ganduje said.

According to him, the inspiration to beg for forgiveness was drawn from the position of Islam, “as espoused by the leader of this Mosque, forgiveness occupies a prime spot in our religion.”

He said further: “My tenure as governor of Kano state has come to an end, and this is a farewell greeting. I wish you all the best. For those who we have wronged, forgive us, on my part I have forgiven those who wronged me no matter the weight of the offence.”

