I have no alliance with Ihedioha to remove Uzodinma —Okorocha

A former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday dismissed reports that he had forged an alliance with Emeka Ihedioha to oust Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha, who succeeded Okorocha as Imo State governor in May 2019, was sacked by the Supreme Court on January 14.

He was replaced by Uzodinma who has launched probes into activities of former governors of the state since 2011.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Okorocha said he had no hand in the Supreme Court suit filed by the 2019 governorship candidate of the Reformed and Advancement Party, Kingdom Okere.

The ex-governor said: “To say the least, Okorocha is not in alliance with Ihedioha for removing Governor Uzodinma or for any other reason. Those behind the story should stop making a mockery of the APC or the State.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha cannot destroy what he had laboured to build at the risk of his political career. He planted the seed of APC in Imo, nurtured it to maturity and it has continued to bear fruits. Those who have benefitted from this vision only need to appreciate and acknowledge who God used to make it possible.

“Since 2013, the story of APC in Imo has remained Okorocha’s creation. And he cannot destroy what he had worked hard and taken the political risk of his life to erect, for any reason.

“Those enjoying the fruits of APC in Imo or even in the South-East should always appreciate the vision and ingenuity of Okorocha that made the whole thing possible. Trying to change the narrative for any reason, won’t be the best.”

